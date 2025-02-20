Properties around sinkhole may still be at risk, local councillor says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Properties surrounding a massive sinkhole that swallowed parts of a village high street are “currently structurally sound” but remain at risk and it could be months before evacuees can return home, a local councillor has said.

The sinkhole appeared in Godstone High Street in Surrey on Monday night, with SES Water later announcing one of its water main pipes had burst underneath the road.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place as a major incident was declared, forcing the residents of 30 properties to evacuate.

Testing will take place on Thursday to help determine how to stabilise the area temporarily before “completely rebuilding the road”.

Matt Furniss, the cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth at Surrey County Council, said properties surrounding the sinkhole have been declared stable for now.

He told the PA news agency on Thursday morning: “All properties have been surveyed and we believe are currently structurally sound, but this may not remain the case.

“We are starting borehole investigations today. We cannot estimate a timescale for return but will keep residents updated. It may take months.”

Mr Furniss also addressed fears that an explosion may occur due to exposed cables, saying: “All utilities have been capped around the site so no concerns there.”

He confirmed a second sinkhole appeared in a property’s front garden on Tuesday afternoon, which is thought to be linked to the first one.

Photographs showed a car teetering on the edge of the hole – with its wheels just a few inches away from the eroded tarmac.

Mr Furniss added: “The car won’t be moved until it is deemed safe to do so.”

He also told the BBC it is believed the second nearby hole had been created by “water finding a route from the first one downhill”.

“It’s within the cordon area. The area hasn’t been growing, so we just need to do the investigations,” the councillor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We don’t know what’s caused the water pipe to break and effectively create the sinkhole at this point.

“That’s what the borehole testing and the investigation will look into.

“What we do know is that it is currently stable.

“Surrey Highways will then be looking to find a solution to rebuild.”

Asked whether the ground in the area was “dodgy” and ill-suited for building, Mr Furniss told the BBC: “Potentially.

“But we do have those new technologies that can stabilise ground, which quite successfully, and we’ve done a number of those in Surrey itself.

“The borehole testing, which we’re doing today, will show us what is going on under the ground, and we can just review the entire structure around the sinkhole and then take steps to rebuild.”

Meanwhile, locals have been urged to register for information and updates on the sinkhole at the youth centre in Godstone.

Mr Furniss said: “Most of the residents have been self-evacuated, so they are dealing through either family, friends or their insurance companies.

“And we will let them back as soon as we deem it safe.

“These investigations we’re doing as quickly as possible, but we do have to do it safely, and that’s the key point that we’re just emphasising.”