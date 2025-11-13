How should the BBC adapt to Trump, scandals and changing audiences? Join The Independent Debate
Have your say: Is the BBC’s public service model still fit for purpose in 2025, or does it need a major rethink amid Trump’s threat of legal action?
Tim Davie’s dramatic resignation as BBC director general, alongside the departure of BBC News chief Deborah Turness, has sparked fierce debate about the broadcaster’s future.
The Panorama controversy, intensified by Donald Trump’s threat of legal action, has left many Independent readers questioning whether the BBC’s public service model is still fit for purpose in 2025.
For nearly a century, the BBC has been funded by the licence fee, its mission is to provide impartial news, high-quality programming, and content that serves the whole of the UK – from education and drama to music and science – rather than chasing commercial profit.
Several readers have defended the BBC’s global role and the quality of its reporting, arguing its model ensures trustworthy journalism and a uniquely British cultural output.
Others warn that succumbing to external pressure – whether political, legal, or commercial – risks undermining press freedom.
Meanwhile, critics say the corporation is struggling to stay relevant, with its reputation dented by scandals ranging from Huw Edwards’ prosecution to Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer told MPs this week: “Let me be clear, I believe in a strong and independent BBC … In an age of disinformation, the argument for an impartial British news service is stronger than ever.”
So what should happen next? Should the BBC reaffirm its public service mission, modernising carefully to meet the needs of a changing audience – or seize the Panorama controversy as a catalyst for a radical overhaul?
We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses in the coming days.
