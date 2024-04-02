Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC could turn its back on a flat fee and means-test TV licences, with richer households paying more.

But would you welcome a reform to the existing TV licence? And should those with more disposable income foot a larger bill to purchase one?

The licence fee has been frozen for two years at £159. And in 2023 the government announced it would use a lower rate of inflation to set the annual household charge to £169.50 from April 2024.

It has left BBC director general Tim Davie under pressure to balance the books. Last week, Mr Davie said he is open to a “more progressive” way of funding the corporation, as he revealed the “biggest-ever consultation process” on its future.

A new approach will consider “its scope, how it could be more progressive and making sure its enforcement is fair and proportionate,” he said in a speech.

However, Mr Davie confirmed he believes a licence fee should still be in place in some capacity as he feels it is important that everyone has a “stake” in it.

He added: “That doesn’t necessarily imply means-testing, there could be a number of ways you could make it progressive. I just think the idea we’re just sitting where we’re at is the wrong one.”

How do you think the BBC’s licence fee model should be revamped? Should richer households pay more? Or should the platform explore other avenues for revenue and introduce adverts, for example?

