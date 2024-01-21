Dog walkers killed after being hit by car in Maidstone

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man, a woman and a dog died after a collision in Bearsted, Maidstone, on Saturday afternoon, Kent Police said.

Kent Police said the man and woman, both in their 60s, were walking a dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the fatal crash happened at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

“At around 1.40pm on Saturday January 20 2024, the driver of a black BMW X5 was involved in a collision with two pedestrians who were walking a dog in Thurnham Lane,” a police statement said.

“Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where both pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 60s, along with the dog, were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Bearsted is a village and civil parish with a railway station in mid-Kent, England, two miles east of Maidstone town centre.

UK News in Pictures reported yesterday that Thurnham Lane had been closed in both directions and that officers from Kent Police Serious Road Collision Investigation Unit were conducting forensic collision investigations at the scene.

It comes just one day after another fatal collision in Kent involving a pedestrian. On Friday a man in his 80s died following a collision near Canterbury.

Kent Police were called to a collision involving a white Scania Tipper lorry and a pedestrian at the junction of Sturry Hill and Island Road, Sturry at around 12.20pm on Friday 19 January 2024.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to a London hospital, where he later died.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information or dashcam footage prior to, or at the time of the collision, is urged to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/HG/008/24.