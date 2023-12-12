Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An asylum seeker thought to have taken his own life on board the Bibby Stockholm barge was heard “screaming, shouting and punching walls” before being found dead, it has been claimed.

The body of the man, yet to be indentified, was discovered on the vessel early on Tuesday morning, Dorset Police have said.

At lunchtime, flowers were laid at the gated entrance to Portland Harbour, where the three-storey vessel, a temporary home to around 350 migrants, is docked.

The boat was controversially reopened for asylum seekers by the Home Office in October.

But local groups, such as the Portland Friendship Group, which provide activities onland for the men, have long raised concerns over the conditions onboard.

Heather, from the Portland Friendship Group, next to flowers laid in memory of the man who died on the Bibby Stockholm vessel (The Independent)

Speaking to The Independent at the gates to the harbour, Heather, from the friendship group, said the man’s death was “so predictable”.

She said: “I got a call at 6.44am from one of the men on board saying that something really weird had happened and that there were police on the ship.

“It soon emerged that a man had killed himself. “

She added: “The guys have been telling me that the man was screaming, shouting and punching walls all night and the security officers were telling him to shut up.

“It’s just typical of everything we’ve been hearing. I feel like it could have been a cry for help. Some of the men make best with what they have got, but others are lost souls.

“It was all just so predictable.”

The docked vessel has been at the centre of controversy ever since it arrived at the south coast port. A week after opening to asylum seekers, it was closed after the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

The men share bedroom accommodation and have access to an onsite gym. They are allowed to leave via an hourly double-decker bus service which takes them to Portland or the nearby town of Weymouth, from 9am to 5pm.

Portland Councillor Giovanna Lewis told The Independent the men on board were “stunned and shocked” by the death.

Councillor Lewis said: “The message is loud and clear. These men should never be housed on a secluded boat off the coast, they are vulnerable and mentally damaged people who need our care.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The welfare of all those in our care is of the utmost importance, and we take our responsibility for their wellbeing incredibly seriously.”

The vessel is operated by a company called Corporate Travel Management, which the Home Office say outsource security to a firm called Landry and Kling.

A spokesperson from Landry & Kling said: “The welfare of those onboard the Bibby Stockholm is our primary concern and we are working with all appropriate agencies to support the investigation. Our thoughts are with those affected by the death of a resident today.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on the incident: “There has been and continues to be support available to those on the Bibby, as it is indeed available (to those) in other forms of accommodation.

“Everyone has a medical assessment, including for emotional trauma.

“They are monitored for further support, any vulnerabilities are recognised and supported, there are trained staff available.

“So, all of that support will continue in light of this tragic incident.”