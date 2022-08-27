Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Neighbours in one of London’s wealthiest areas are in uproar after a British billionaire was granted council permission to close a main road to complete garden work.

Businessman Richard Caring, who owns clubs and restaurants including The Ivy, has secured backing from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to close part of Onslow Square for two weeks in order to have a dozen trees planted in the grounds of his £40 million mansion.

Mr Caring will bring in a crane to lift mature trees over neighbouring terraced houses.

Local residents have criticised the council for “acquiescing to the whims of a billionaire who wants a nice garden”.

David Erb, a software developer, told the Guardian: “It is absolutely wrong that a single man, with a huge fortune is able to disrupt the lives of thousands of people.

“They often close off the pavement as well and it’s beginning to feel a bit like we live behind a barricade.”

The mansion features a two-storey basement with a swimming pool, beauty treatment room, steam room and storage for summer clothes, according to plans filed with the council.

Mr Caring has been embroiled in a five-year battle with residents who live near his Park House mansion.

“Anyone can apply to us for a road closure, from residents wanting to lift heavy items into their homes to utility companies carrying out repairs and upgrades,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“While we cannot unreasonably refuse those requests, we appreciate that closures can be inconvenient and do our best to minimise any disruption.

“In this case, we publicised the closure in local media and on our website several weeks in advance and the applicant hand-delivered a letter to more than 600 homes in the area.

“We also encouraged the applicant to carry out the work during the school holidays to avoid disrupting school traffic and informed Transport for London and the emergency services of the planned closure.”

High profile residents in Kensington have disagreed on housing work in the past with builders for pop star Robbie Williams’ being fined £3,000 for disturbing his next door neighbour, Led Zeppelin star Jimmy Page, by taking apart a shed in 2017.

The guitarist was locked in a bitter feud with the former Take That singer after he moved into the £17 million Kensington mansion.

The Independent has approached representatives of Richard Caring for comment.