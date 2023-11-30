Millions of Britons forced to go without energy as bills rise and fuel poverty soars

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than two million Britons have gone without energy in the last three months, according to new polling that shows the number of people in fuel poverty is set to surge from January.

Figures from fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) revealed 41 per cent of prepayment meter customers - approximately two million households - have found themselves without credit on their prepayment meter and unable to access energy in the last three months.

The survey also found 6.5 million UK households will be in fuel poverty from January 2024 when Ofgem’s price cap changes - up from 4.5 million in October 2021.

The charity say they have heard harrowing stories from those in fuel poverty including one woman who shaved her hair off as she couldn’t afford the energy to wash it regularly. Others have said they take cold water bucket showers to save using electric showers.

The polling, in association with YouGov, also showed that 43% of adults in the UK have gone to bed early to stay warm, while 5.5 million people have used ovens to stay warm. It comes following Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement last week, which was criticised by fuel poverty charities across the country for failing to provide financial support to the poorest households.

Jeremy Hunt has been criticsed for not doing enough to tackle the cost of living crisis (UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

National Energy Action Chief Executive Adam Scorer said: “Let’s make no mistake. These are not ‘coping tactics’. No one should have to shower with cold water or disconnect from energy entirely. For two years we’ve been warning that people’s lives are in danger from sky-high energy prices and the situation is only getting worse from January.

“Many households need to use more energy to run medical equipment at home but are being forced to ration its use or stop using it altogether. Others are turning off fridges, despite them containing vital medicine. Or they are running up unmanageable debt so that they can keep the heating on, causing a devastating impact on mental health. People trapped in a vicious cycle of hospital admission, discharge and readmission. For thousands it means premature death.

“The failure to provide additional support in last week’s Autumn Statement means the poorest households are living in cold and unsafe homes this winter, with grave consequences for people’s health and well-being.”

Last week the national energy regulator Ofgem announced energy bills will rise by 5% – an average of £100 more for households with typical usage.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We’re providing targeted support to the most vulnerable this winter - three million households are expected to benefit from our £150 Warm Home Discount and millions will receive up to £900 in further Cost of Living Payments.

“We recently launched our Great British Insulation Scheme, helping families in lower council tax bands with less energy-efficient homes to keep their homes warm and save money on their bills.

“The government’s record on energy efficiency speaks for itself, with almost half of all homes in England now having an EPC rating of C or above, up from 14% in 2010.”