Bin storage room advertised as ‘studio flat’ for £600 a month rent

A bin storage room with chipboard fittings and no windows was advertised on property websites as a “studio flat” available to rent for £600 a month.

The advert for the “newly refurbished” lodgings north of Manchester’s city centre was quickly removed from Rightmove and OpenRent after it was widely mocked on social media.

The OpenRent listing stated: “We are delighted to offer this modern studio unit to let.

“This would be the ideal home office for any working professional who wants to be located in the buzz of city centre, close to all amenities.”

The property in Jefferson Place was described as a “self-contained office with kitchen, bathroom, WC and shower” and billed as “student-friendly” but with “families allowed” up to maximum occupancy of four.

The ‘newly refurbished’ lodgings north of Manchester’s city centre (Rightmove)

Manchester-based digital artist, writer and games designer Dan Hett tweeted: “You have to admire the absolute balls of @OpenRent and @rightmove.

“Here, advertising a windowless basement that was clearly the bin storage area for the building, yours to inhabit for £600pcm. Scumbags.”

Twitter user Sophie Ashcroft added: “Previously a bin store, now windowless studio room an ‘ideal home office’ (as I’m pretty sure it didn’t get planning to be listed as an abode) in Manchester city centre goes for £600pm.

“The rest of the ad is a treat…”

Another commenter described the property as “essentially a dungeon with an ensuite”.

A spokesperson for Rightmove said: “As soon as this property was brought to our attention we contacted the agent and asked them to review it. The agent has since removed the property.”

Have you got a story you would like us to report on? Contact us by clicking here