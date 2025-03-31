Major incident declared over bin strike as 17,000 tonnes of waste left to rot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birmingham City Council has declared a major incident as an estimated 17,000 tonnes of waste remains uncollected around the city due to an ongoing bin strike.

The declaration means the council will initially increase the availability of street cleansing and fly-tip removal, with an additional 35 vehicles and crews around the city.

It will also allow the council to explore what further support is available from neighbouring authorities and the Government, to help manage the situation, and work with partners to better manage health and fire risks that the build-up of rubbish is causing.

Members of the Unite union in Birmingham are holding an all-out strike in a long-running dispute, after the scrapping of waste collection and recycling officer roles, which has led to rubbish piling up in the streets and residents complaining about rats.

The council says daily blocking of its depots by pickets has meant workers cannot get their vehicles out to collect waste.

open image in gallery Bin lorries at Birmingham city council's depot in Tyseley ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

A focus of the major incident will be on making sure bin lorries can safely enter and exit the council’s waste depots.

“It’s regrettable that we have had to take this step, but we cannot tolerate a situation that is causing harm and distress to communities across Birmingham,” Council leader John Cotton said.

“I respect the right to strike and protest, however actions on the picket line must be lawful and sadly the behaviour of some now means we are seeing a significant impact on residents and the city’s environment.

“Unless we declare a major incident and deploy the waste service’s contingency plan, then we would be unable to clear the backlog of waste on the streets or improve the frequency of collections.”

open image in gallery Piles of rubbish in Birmingham ( PA Wire )

About 200 waste collection vehicles are usually deployed over eight-hour daily shifts, with their contingency plan during the strike allowing for 90, but the local authority says the blocking of depots by picket lines has delayed getting them out on to the streets.

Normally, the council’s waste teams would make more than half a million collections a week, with its strike contingency allowing for 360,000, but the “blockade” of depots means crews are managing “far below this”.

In a statement, the council said the daily rate of accumulation of uncollected waste in the city has increased from 483 tonnes per day in the week of March 10, and 655 tonnes per day in the week of March 17, to almost 900 tonnes per day in the week of March 24.

So far, talks between Unite the union and council officials have not been successful. Their last meeting was held on Thursday.

Majid Mahmood, cabinet member for environment and transport at the city council, said last week that the authority was willing to work around the clock to resolve the dispute, having already made a “fair and reasonable” offer to affected workers.

Mr Cotton added: “I want to thank residents for their continued patience under difficult circumstances and the community groups who have been working hard within their communities to help with clear-up.

“I would reiterate that we have made a fair and reasonable offer to our workers which means none of them have to lose any money and I would urge Unite to reconsider their position.”