Fresh talks aimed at resolving Birmingham bin strike

Fresh talks are to be held on Thursday in a bid to resolve a long-running pay dispute involving refuse collectors which has led to rubbish piling up in streets.

Members of Unite in Birmingham are on an indefinite strike, with no sign of a breakthrough, leading to residents across the city complaining of a health emergency.

The union has claimed any chance of a breakthrough was being “hobbled” by commissioners who were drafted in to help with the council’s finances.

Negotiations between Unite and the council took place last week without any sign of progress, and are set to resume on Thursday.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The council’s public statements about wanting to end this dispute are directly at odds with its sluggish approach to negotiations.

“The lack of clear answers during talks, and the long periods between meetings make it seem like the council can’t call its own shots.

“Are the council’s decision-making abilities being hobbled by unelected commissioners?

“If that’s the case, the council needs to be honest with its workers and the public and tell them exactly what decisions it can and cannot make without the commissioners’ permission.”

Unite said the commissioners, who were brought in by the previous government, were overseeing “massively damaging budget” reductions across the city.

Unite regional officer Zoe Mayou said: “Unite stands ready to enter intensive negotiations with the council, including with the conciliation service Acas. But this dispute will not end unless the hugely damaging cuts to refuse workers’ wages are reversed.”

Cllr Majid Mahmood said the authority was willing to work around the clock to resolve the dispute, having already made a “fair and reasonable” offer to affected workers.

He said: “I was brought into this role by the leader to transform a service that hasn’t been meeting the expectations of residents. I am determined now more than ever to ensure that we transform and modernise the service.

“I share the frustration of residents, I understand they’re fed up. I’m a born and bred Brummie. I have not had a collection for a fortnight myself but we have put contingencies in place to try to support residents during this industrial action.

“We’ve extended the hours of the household recycling centres so they can book a slot online and attend the centre to dispose of waste.”

The cabinet member added: “My message is to Unite – please work with us. We’re willing to work around the clock to resolve this.

“Working with Unite we can collectively bring about the best service to the people and communities – a service that the people of this city deserve, a service that we can all be proud of, and a service that could be the envy of other councils.”

A spokesperson for the conciliation service Acas said: “Acas has a long history of resolving disputes. Our expert conciliators have significant experience in helping parties come to an agreement and our services are available to any parties in dispute.”