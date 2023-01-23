London’s ‘Black Boy Lane’ renamed after fallout from Black Lives Matters protests

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London’s ‘Black Boy Lane’ will be renamed after a renowned Black publisher following concerns about its racial connotations.

The street, in Tottenham, will now be called La Rose Lane after John La Rose .

Haringey Council started a consultation into the planned name change following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

It is understood that Black Boy Lane was named after a pub in the late 17th century.

The local authority said the name change was prompted after many residents shared concerns about the racial connotations of the name and the impact its continued use has on black people in Haringey.

Mr La Rose, a Haringay local, was a political activist and launched New Beacon Books in 1966 - the first specialist Caribbean publishing company in Britain. He was also chairman of the George Padmore Institute.

The institute, which is an archive, library, educational resource and research centre that houses "materials relating to the Black community of Caribbean, African and Asian descent in Britain and continental Europe", was established in 1991 by La Rose and fellow activists including Sarah White and Professor Gus John.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said he was “delighted to honour Mr La Rose with the street name. He said: “John made such a huge contribution to Black life both here in Haringey and across the UK and played an important role in gaining recognition for Black authors and artists, as well as championing inclusive education.”

The renaming of streets and removal of colonialists monuments came after a number of petitions emerged online amid the Black Lives Matter protests demanding that relics of the UK’s racist past were taken down.

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston, a 17th-century merchant whose Royal African Company transported slaves to the West Indies and America, was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on 7 June 2020 before being rolled into the harbour.

In October 2021, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan offered £25,000 in grants to change street names in London and "celebrate the histories and experiences of Londoners from diverse backgrounds".

The funding forms part of the mayor’s £1 million Untold Stories fund set up to champion diversity and improve representation in the capital’s public spaces.

Ealing council has already moved to change the name of Havelock Road named after colonialist commander Sir Henry Havelock. It was officially renamed ‘Guru Nanak Road’ last January.

Cecil Rhodes House in Camden, named after the British colonialist, was renamed Park View House and Cassland Road Gardens in Hackney, after merchant Sir John Cass, will also be renamed.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have signed petitions calling for the statue of British colonialist Cecil Rhodes to be taken down from Oriel College at the University of Oxford which still remains in place.