Blackpool hit by earthquake as residents report ‘noise like train’ caused by tremor

Blackpool has been struck by a 1.5 magnitude earthquake, the British Geological Survey (BGS) has said.

The tremor, which was at a depth of two kilometres, hit the Lancashire town at 7.36pm on Friday.

Residents described “a noise like a train coming near” and “cabinets shaking” following the quake, according to the BGS.

“We have received online macroseismic reports from residents in Blackpool, Little Plumpton, Weeton and Westby of this event being felt,” the BGS said.

“Reports described, ‘a noise like a train coming near’, ‘ourselves and several neighbours heard it’, ‘our dogs were disturbed’ and ‘the computer and cabinets shook’.”

It comes less than a month after a magnitude 2.1 tremor was recorded in the Irish Sea, some 35km off the coast of Blackpool.

While both earthquakes were not particularly high on the Richter scale, they occurred at a very shallow depth, which can make them more noticeable than those which take place deeper within the Earth’s crust.

The BGS recorded Friday’s tremor as a three on the European macroseismic scale, which is used to denote the intensity of a quake and features 12 possible divisions – from “not felt” to “completely devastating”. Three denotes a “weak” earthquake, strong enough merely to cause “noticeable shaking of many objects”.

The Blackpool area experienced some 135 tremors in 2019, when it was home to the UK’s only shale gas exploration site, run by Cuadrilla.

