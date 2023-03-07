Blackpool fan dies after post-match pub brawl

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died following a fight that took place outside a pub after the match between Blackpool and Burnley on Saturday.

Blackpool said supporter Tony Johnson had passed away on Monday morning.

Lancashire Police said a man had suffered a serious head injury following an altercation involving 15 people on Saturday night.

Officers administered CPR at the scene before the man was taken to hospital.

A statement from Blackpool said: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.

“The club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

“Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club’s staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

“All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony’s family and friends.”

Burnley also released a statement, which said: “Burnley Football Club are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Blackpool fan, Tony Johnson, in the early hours of this morning.

“We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club.”