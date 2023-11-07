Mothers and babies evacuated as NHS hospital declares major incident

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An NHS hospital has declared a major incident after “severe flooding” on a women and children’s maternity unit.

The incident led to a loss of power and access to the building at Blackpool Victoria Hospital so mothers were moved to different wards in the building.

Other patients have been contacted to have their elective operations and appointments rescheduled, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Father-to-be Damian Vanner told BBC News his pregnant partner had already been induced when she had to be evacuated from the maternity ward.

He said: “After speaking with staff and overhearing rushed working contractors the conclusion appears to be that an over-spill of sewerage has come into contact with with electrical distribution board for a large section of the hospital.”

The hospital has not confirmed the cause of the flooding and have been receiving help from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief Executive Trish Armstrong-Child said: “Overnight, the basement of the Women’s and Children’s Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital experienced severe flooding. This has led to a loss of power and network access to the entire building.

“We have received support from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to reduce the localised flooding, but further work is required today to clear the area of standing water.

“Due to this incident, we have contacted patients to rearrange their elective surgery where necessary. If you haven’t been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned.

“Outpatient activity due to take place in the Women’s and Children’s Unit is being individually risk assessed and where appropriate diverted. We have contacted patients to cancel or rearrange their appointment as necessary. If you haven’t been contacted, please attend your appointment as normal.

“Please be assured that all patients within the hospital are safe and continue to receive appropriate care.

“The hospital’s urgent care pathway is also currently under a lot of pressure. We are appealing to our communities to think before attending our Emergency Department and to use NHS111 for advice and guidance.