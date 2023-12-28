Blackpool Tower on fire as people evacuated and ordered to stay away

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire has broken out at Blackpool Tower, with emergency services called to the iconic attraction.

Video shared on social media shows flames at the top of the structure, which opened in 1894. The blaze appears to be in an area underneath the Crows Nest, which visitors can climb up to.

The incident was first reported at 2.15pm today.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.

“Please stay away from the area. The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.”

Pictures taken from the scene show a specialist climbing team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene, meanwhile there is a heavy traffic on the Promenade.

One person described a scene of “chaos” as emergency services arrived at the seen. Speaking to Lancs Live, they said: “At least three fire engines arrived in a matter of minutes, and then the street behind the tower was cordoned off, so you can’t get any closer.

“It’s been absolute chaos down here - people don’t expect something like this to happen to such a famous building.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow