Drone and rescue team are currently at the scene after fire breaks out at top of iconic Blackpool Tower
Rescue teams have raced to evacuate Blackpool Tower after a fire broke out near the top of the iconic seaside structure.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade.
Footage from social media showed flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure. A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.
Lancashire Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze on Blackpool’s Promenade at 2.14pm.
A spokesman said: “We have six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.
“There may be significant disruption so please stay away from the area.
“The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.”
Lancashire Constabulary has confirmed it is onsite to support fire and rescue teams. Details of how the fire broke out are not yet known.
Blackpool Tower was not open to visitors
The Blackpool Tower Eye, the visitor attraction at the very top of the structure, was not open to visitors today, according to the tower’s website.
The tower first opened in May 1894, and has an entertainment complex at its base with attractions including the famous Tower Ballroom.
It is the 125th tallest freestanding tower in the world, and features a glass-floored “skywalk” at the top offering visitors views of Liverpool and the Isle of Man.
How old is Blackpool Tower?
Blackpool Tower, built between 1891 and 1894, is modelled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris and attracts more than a million visitors every year.
It is one of Britain’s 10 most popular fee-paying attractions.
The tower is a Grade I listed building and incorporates at its base a building containing attractions that include a world-famous ballroom and circus.
Watch: Fire seen at top of Blackpool Tower
Specialist climbing team at the scene
Pictures taken from the scene show a specialist climbing team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene, meanwhile there is a heavy traffic on the Promenade.
One person described a scene of “chaos” as emergency services arrived at the seen.
Speaking to Lancs Live, they said: “At least three fire engines arrived in a matter of minutes, and then the street behind the tower was cordoned off, so you can’t get any closer.
“It’s been absolute chaos down here - people don’t expect something like this to happen to such a famous building.”
Fire appears to be in Crows Nest
Video shared on social media shows flames at the top of the structure, which opened in 1894. The blaze appears to be in an area underneath the Crows Nest, which visitors can climb up to.
The incident was first reported at 2.15pm today.
