Rescue teams have raced to evacuate Blackpool Tower after a fire broke out near the top of the iconic seaside structure.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade.

Footage from social media showed flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure. A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze on Blackpool’s Promenade at 2.14pm.

A spokesman said: “We have six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.

“There may be significant disruption so please stay away from the area.

“The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.”

Lancashire Constabulary has confirmed it is onsite to support fire and rescue teams. Details of how the fire broke out are not yet known.

