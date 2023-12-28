An apparent ‘fire‘ which broke out on Blackpool Tower was found to be ‘orange netting’ according to emergency services.

Blackpool Police responded to reports of flames at the top of the famous landmark on 28 December and cleared the area of members of the public.

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.”

In footage shared on social media, the netting could be seen at the top of the iconic structure, which opened in 1894.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue said: “The area where the fire was suspected is generally inaccessible... A specialist team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service gained access and confirmed that there was no fire.”