Heatwave to bring rare ‘blood rain’ to Ireland

The ongoing heatwave in Ireland could lead to the occurrence of a weather event termed “blood rain”.

Temperatures across the country have been soaring this week, with highs of 27C forecast in the warmest regions in the south and east.

The hot weather will increase the likelihood of thunderstorms – and “blood rain” or rain mixed with dust, as a weather expert highlighted that a Saharan dust cloud has settled over Ireland.

According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when a large concentration of red-coloured dust gets mixed into the clouds, giving rain a reddish appearance as it falls.

This rarely, however, happens in the UK where very small quantities of yellow or brown dust get caught with clouds.

What you will notice instead is a thin film of dust left behind on your cars, after the rain has evaporated.

Alan O’Reilly, who runs the Carlow Weather social media account, on Monday forecast that dusty rain was likely in the southwest of Ireland on Tuesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Carlow Weather tweet read: “Dust will move over Ireland over coming days but larger stay above us unless you catch a shower that brings it down to the surface. Most likely in the Southwest tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, Mr O’Reilly shared photos and videos of cars covered in dust, in places such as West Cork, on X.

Alongside, he tweeted: “More reports from Southwest of the Saharan dust on cars and windows after showers overnight.

“The dust will remain over us for the rest of the week but will only come down with showers.”

As per his latest update, dusty rain will continue for “some in the south and west” but the clouds will move “fairly quick and break up” as the week progresses.

On Monday, it was reported the Saharan dust clouds will pass over the UK over the next two days, as the Met Officwe said Britons could be treated to “picturesque sunsets” in a post on X.