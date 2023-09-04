For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A heatwave is headed to the UK this week, the Met Office has said, with temperatures likely to exceed 30°C.

The September heat is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday with 32°C possible in parts of the southeast, the forecaster explained.

It comes after a washout August that saw miserable conditions for many across the country.

This week could also potentially see the highest temperatures of summer 2023, beating the 32.2C record that was recorded on 10 and 25 June.

The warmer weather is being linked to a jet stream, which has brought largely unsettled weather conditions to the UK. High pressure conditions are building across the country over the week, as the jet stream shifts northwards.

After a misty Monday morning, early low cloud and fog will clear to give way to plenty of warm and hot sunshine with the highest temperatures being recorded in the south of the UK – including London, with a high of 28C.

There will be a good amount of sunshine to be had on Tuesday morning for a vast majority of the country, with showers in some parts of northern England.

The forecast for Monday shows temperatures hitting 30C already (Met Office weather)

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week.

“While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north,” Mr Sidway continued. “It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

A heatwave may be on the way for parts of the UK (PA Wire)

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Monday:

Cloudy with patchy rain in the far north. Otherwise a fine day with early low cloud and fog clearing to leave plenty of very warm or hot sunshine.

Monday night:

Cloudy with light rain in the far north. Otherwise a dry, mild night with some mist and fog patches developing. A chance of the odd shower affecting the far southwest.

Tuesday:

Any mist and fog clearing to leave another fine and dry day. Remaining cloudier in the far north with the odd spot of rain. Feeling very warm to hot.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mostly dry with very warm or hot sunshine. However, patches of low cloud and fog overnight. Some drizzle in the far north, and showers possible later, mainly in the west.