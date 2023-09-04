Cars were washed away as torrential rain caused major flooding across parts of Spain on Sunday 3 September.

Aerial footage from Catalonia shows the extent of the flooding close to Tarragona, which left streets and fields submerged.

Much of the rain, brought by Storm Dana, has been concentrated in coastal regions across the country, including Cadiz and Castello.

Weather warnings were also issued for intense rainstorms in Spain’s capital Madrid and nearby areas on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid’s La Liga fixture with Sevilla was postponed due to the weather.