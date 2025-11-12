Bob Vylan face ‘no further action’ over IDF chants at London gig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police say they will take “no further action” over chants at a performance by punk duo Bob Vylan in London.

An investigation was launched by after a video emerged allegedly showing singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, saying “death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at a gig at Alexandra Palace in May.

Bob Vylan was supporting singer Iggy Pop at the time.

Robinson-Foster also appeared to say in a video: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel.”

The footage emerged after Robinson-Foster led a chant of “death, death to the IDF” at Glastonbury in June.

That set was live-streamed by the BBC, which later apologised for the incident. A subsequent investigation found that the broadcast breached editorial standards.

Police have announced they will take ‘no further action’ following an investigation into a London Bob Vylan performance ( PA Wire )

An investigation into the Glastonbury incident was launched by Avon and Somerset Police and Robinson-Foster is understood to have been voluntarily interviewed by officers earlier this week.

Now the Met Police said they are closing the investigation into the London performance, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A Met Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday July 2, officers became aware of footage that appeared to have been filmed at Alexandra Palace in London on May 28. An investigation was launched into the language used in the footage.

“Early investigative advice was sought from the Crown Prosecution Service who considered a number of potential offences but determined that, based on the information and material available, there would likely be insufficient evidence to take the case forward.

“As a result, officers have decided that no further action will be taken.

“We recognise the concerns that the footage caused, particularly among many in London’s Jewish communities. It emerged during a period where we have seen a concerning rise in antisemitic hate crime.

“We continue to work closely with community representatives to understand those concerns, to ensure the safety and security of Jewish Londoners and to provide reassurance moving forward.”

In October, British Airways paused their sponsorship of the Louis Theroux podcast following an interview with Robinson-Foster, which saw him say he was “not regretful” of the chant and would “do it again tomorrow”.

Following their Glastonbury appearance, the group were dropped from a number of festivals and performances including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue and a US tour after their visas were revoked.

Bob Vylan recently also had to postpone two UK gigs over “political pressure” including a show in Manchester following calls by Jewish leaders and MPs for it to be cancelled.

Despite the criticism, the duo, completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, real name Wade Laurence George, have also seen support from fans, with their album Humble As The Sun re-entering the charts over the summer.

Bob Vylan’s solicitors have been contacted for comment.