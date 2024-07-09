Support truly

A body has been found after a 14-year-old boy went missing while swimming with friends in the River Mersey.

Daniel Halliday disappeared on Sunday 30 June while jumping waves with his brother, his family said after the incident.

He is thought to have been swept away in a strong current in the River Mersey, near Crosby Beach, despite his older brother trying to save him.

Emergency services were first called to the waterside at Waterloo, in Merseyside, at around 7pm to reports of the teenager going missing. They searched into the next day but called off the operation on Monday morning.

Police now say a body was found over a week after he vanished, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Merseyside Police told The Independent: “We can confirm that a body has been found by the Coastguard off New Brighton, last night, Monday 8 July.

“Although the body has not yet been formally identified, officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday, 14, who went missing at Crosby beach on Sunday, 30 June.”

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing with his brother and friends in the River Mersey at Crosby Beach (Peter Byrne PA) ( PA Archive )

The teenager’s family is being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers.

In a statement in the days after his disappearance, his family said: “A family statement said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.

“Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother, who tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

“Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Merseyside-based charity An Hour For Others added: “Daniel was a big part of our children’s groups for the last two years and we shared so many amazing memories together.

“Daniel was a unique little soul and always loved having a laugh with staff and kids. He got involved in everything and got so much from our little community, he absolutely loved going to Wales last year and we’ll always remember our special two days.

“We are all numb at the minute trying to make sense of what’s happened. We are in contact with Daniel’s family and will be supporting them throughout, out of respect for Daniel’s family we ask that they have privacy at this time as they deal with what’s happened.”