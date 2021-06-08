When will Boris Johnson announce if lockdown exit on schedule for 21 June?

On 14 June, the government is expected to announce whether or not all restrictions will be lifted in England as of 21 June, as planned in the lockdown roadmap.

While previously hopeful, the now dominant Delta variant may delay the lifting of restrictions, as scientists warn that the UK could be facing a third wave of the virus.

On Sunday, health secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged that there had been a “very significant” impact from the Delta variant, but said that it was too early to make a final decision on the 21 June opening.

He said that the government was “absolutely open” to delaying the unlocking “if that’s what needs to happen”.

He added that: “The roadmap has always been guided by the data and as before, we need four weeks between steps to see the latest data and a further week to guide our decision.

“So, we’ll assess the data and announce the outcome … on June 14”

This week, ministers will receive the most up to date data from government officials and scientific advisers in order to make an informed decision ahead of next Monday’s anticipated announcement.

Last week, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “I don’t see anything currently in the data to suggest we have to deviate from the roadmap,” but added that “we may need to wait”.

If the final stage of unlocking is pushed back, it is likely that the delay would be a matter of weeks, rather than months. This time would allow more older adults to receive their second dose of the vaccine, offering greater protection against the virus and specifically the Delta variant.