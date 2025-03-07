Gillian Anderson and Boris Johnson among British Book Awards nominees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US actress Gillian Anderson and former prime minister Boris Johnson are among the nominated authors at this year’s British Book Awards.

The X Files star Anderson, 56, has received a nod in two categories – audiobook nonfiction and nonfiction narrative – for her book Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous, a collection of women’s confessions about their sexual desires.

Mr Johnson, 60, is nominated in the same categories for his memoir, Unleashed, which covers his time as London mayor, Brexit campaigner, foreign secretary and UK prime minister.

Mr Johnson plugged his book on Channel 4, during its coverage of the US election in November, and appeared to depart the programme early with Krishnan Guru-Murthy explaining he had been “fired for banging on about his book”.

In the audiobook nonfiction category the former prime minister and actress face competition from reality star Pete Wicks, who is nominated for his memoir Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered, and writer and presenter Dan Jones for historical book Henry V: The Astonishing Rise Of England’s Greatest Warrior King.

In the audiobook fiction category, The Hotel Avocado by comedian Bob Mortimer is nominated alongside Matt Haig’s The Life Impossible, narrated by Dame Joanna Lumley and musician Jordan Stephens.

Another nominee in this category is Joe White’s adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984, narrated by stars including Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott and Tom Hardy.

The nonfiction narrative shortlist includes Miranda Hart’s memoir I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You and a translation of posthumous memoir Patriot by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny died in a remote Arctic prison in February 2024 while serving a 19-year sentence on several charges, including running an extremist group.

Normal People author Sally Rooney has been nominated in the fiction category for her latest novel Intermezzo with the shortlist also featuring Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s book Think Again and You Are Here by David Nicholls.

One Day author Nicholls and Sophie Kinsella, known for her best-selling Shopaholic series, are among those battling it out in the author of the year category.

Other categories include illustrator, debut fiction, children’s nonfiction and crime and thriller.

Philip Jones, chairman of the British Book Awards judges, said: “The British Book Awards shortlists showcase all of the talents: books nurtured by their authors, amplified by their publishers, shepherded by booksellers, and loved by readers.

“In these lists we see the contours of the year past and of the months to come, we see books that reflect, represent and reveal the world around us.

“These writers and illustrators thrill, challenge, inform, shock, and entertain in equal measure – I am in total admiration and, yes, awe for the all-hands effort that puts them in front of readers.”

Alice O’Keeffe, chairwoman of the books of the year, said: “When our panels of judges meet this spring to discuss, debate and finally agree on the best books published in 2024, they have some tricky decisions to make.

“From esteemed novelists at the peak of their powers to narrative non-fiction that has literally changed people’s lives, from exciting innovations in the audio space to viral BookTok sensations, this year’s shortlists are filled with books to delight in, admire and celebrate.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in central London on Monday May 12.