Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An online petition has been launched to stop Boris Johnson from wearing a Grimsby Town bobblehat.

The former prime minister was seen wearing the ‘GTFC’ black and grey football hat while leaving the Covid inquiry on Thursday.

Campaign organiser John Dale wrote that Mr Johnson was “using the town to add lustre and glamour” to his life since falling from power.

He wrote: “Disgraced ex prime minister Boris Johnson attended the Covid inquiry wearing a woolly hat bearing the letters GTFC. It is the hat worn by fans of the highly-respected Grimsby Town Football Club.

“Johnson has no formal connection to the club. He has never lived in Grimsby. He is using the town to add lustre and glamour to his own shattered life.

The petition has reached over 700 signatures (REUTERS)

“He is also bringing Grimsby into serious disrepute. This petition asks that Johnson stops wearing the hat and adopts hat more suited to his lowly status eg MUFC.”

As of Saturday morning, the petition had reached over 700 signatures, with one signator writing: “I totally agree with the community of Grimsby that Johnson is bringing shame to them by wearing the town’s hat! He is trying to look like a man of the people when he is the total opposite!”

The hat is reported to be one of two gifted to Mr Johnson by Great Grimsby’s Tory MP, Lia Nici, an avid supporter of the former prime minister.

When questioned at the Covid inquiry, Mr Johnson apologised for “the pain and the loss and the suffering” of its victims but insisted he did not pursue a “let it rip” strategy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also denied claims that he used the phrase “let the bodies pile high” during the Covid-19 pandemic and lashed out at some of the “absolutely absurd” characterisations of the partygate debacle which he labelled a “travesty of the truth”.