sketch

Argumentative, angry and arm-waving: The old Boris Johnson was back

So much for choking back the tears on day one and a fleeting show of emotion on day two… the ex-PM snorted and snarled but landed no punches at the Covid Inquiry, writes Joe Murphy

Thursday 07 December 2023 17:19
<p>Bereaved relatives were more restless than yesterday, wondering why Lady Hallett was listening to this criminal instead of handing him to the mob</p>

Bereaved relatives were more restless than yesterday, wondering why Lady Hallett was listening to this criminal instead of handing him to the mob

(UK Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP via Gett)

Boris Johnson spent much of the day apologising again, but the one time he actually looked embarrassed was when it was revealed he told a meeting: “F*** YOU Daily Mail”. Never mind 220,000 excess deaths, what would he tell the editor of his tabloid employer?

“I am sorry to have said this about the Daily Mail,” croaked the overpaid columnist when his words appeared on the big screen. It was his umpteenth saying of sorry, but this time, as the movies say, he meant it.

You knew this was going to be a tough day for Johnson because he started being nice to “hard worker” Matt Hancock. If a drowning man clutches at Hancock, he must be desperate. The former health secretary is more of a dead weight than a lifebelt these days but, crucially for Boris’s legal case, he had backed the PM on rejecting a circuit breaker lockdown in October 2020, perhaps one of the worst blunders of the pandemic.

