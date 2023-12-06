‘Keep your apology!’ The day Boris got a mauling… from the public

Boris Johnson looked tired. The blond mop had been teased into place, but it was thinner, with pink gaps at the crown where the follicles were threadbare. His face red blotches on a dry canvas of dull grey.

At a guess, the ex-prime minister didn’t get much sleep before his dawn run to the hearing rooms in Westbourne Terrace. He slipped past a handful of hacks and protesters at 7am, in near darkness, and spent three hours hiding in a witness room no bigger than one of the No 10 loos. Inquiries are great levellers.

It didn’t start well. Lady Hallett, the chair, delivered a grumpy statement about advance leaks of Boris’s evidence. A waste of breath. A PM who routinely leaked announcements and tried to unlawfully suspend Parliament was not going to start feeling guilty about a couple of Sunday briefings. Johnson stared blankly. Not bothered.