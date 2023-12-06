Boris Johnson arrives at the Covid Inquiry ahead of two-day grilling

Boris Johnson arrived at the Covid-19 inquiry at Dorland House, London, on Wednesday 6 December.

The former prime minister will be questioned about his leadership and decision-making in the pandemic during a two-day grilling.

Mr Johnson will confront claims that he was too slow to impose lockdowns and that he didn’t understand the science, amongst other assertions.

It is expected that he will admit his government made mistakes but also made decisions that ultimately saved lives.