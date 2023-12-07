Watch live: Boris Johnson faces grilling on second day of giving evidence to Covid inquiry
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces a second day of grilling at the Covid inquiry on Thursday (7 December).
The former prime minister was heckled as he arrived at the hearing this morning, having already been booed by crowds of bereaved families on Wednesday.
During his first day of testimony, Mr Johnson’s apology to the nation was interrupted by four people who staged a protest in the hearing room.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, the four protesters said his apology is “pointless” and “just doesn’t cut it”.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Johnson admitted the pandemic’s impact on the NHS had “bewildered” him. He also acknowledged the government’s policy appeared “incoherent” on the timing of actions in light of the graph in March 2020 suggesting the NHS could be overwhelmed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies