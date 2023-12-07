Four protesters who were removed from Britain’s Covid inquiry as Boris Johnson began his evidence, claim victims have not been at the heart of the hearing.

The four women, who staged a silent protest during the inquiry on Wednesday (6 December), said Mr Johnson’s “words are cheap”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (7 December) they said the former prime minister’s apology is “pointless” and “just doesn’t cut it”.

Kathryn Butcher, 59, who lost her sister-in-law in the pandemic, said government parties were “such a slap in the face when we had all suffered.”