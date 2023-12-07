Boris Johnson heckled as he arrives to Covid inquiry for second day

Boris Johnson was heckled as he arrived to give further evidence at the Covid inquiry on Thursday morning (7 December).

The former Prime Minister walked into Dorland House shortly after 7am, almost three hours before he faces a second day of grilling on his handling of the pandemic.

“Do you regret the Downing Street parties, Mr Johnson?” shouted one person as he entered the building.

“Shame on you,” exclaimed another.

Protesters arrived earlier on Thursday after Mr Johnson appeared early on Wednesday morning to avoid families who later gathered outside the building.