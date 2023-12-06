Watch as Boris Johnson’s grilling at the Covid inquiry is interrupted as the chairwoman has to kick four people out (6 December).

The former prime minister began his opening apology when protesters started shouting, forcing Lady Hallet to ask for their removal.

Cameras do not show the protesters, but the chairwoman repeatedly tells them to sit down before asking them to leave the room.

Mr Johnson will be questioned about his leadership and decision-making in the pandemic over two days at Dorland House in London.