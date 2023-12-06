Boris Johnson chokes up speaking about Covid in 2020: ‘Tragic, tragic year’

Boris Johnson appeared to choke up as he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at the Covid inquiry on Wednesday, 6 December.

The former prime minister gave evidence in which he admitted his government “underestimated” the threat in the early days of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson appeared to choke up after describing 2020 as a "tragic year."

It came after the former Tory leader, in opening remarks to the inquiry, said he was sorry for the loss and the pain suffered by Covid victims.

Four people were removed from the hearing room after they held up signs reading: “The Dead can’t hear your apologies.”