Boris Johnson ‘can’t remember’ Matt Hancock calling for immediate lockdown

Boris Johnson has claimed that he could not remember Matt Hancock calling for an immediate lockdown in mid-March 2020, before it was officially implemented.

The former prime minister appeared to give evidence before the Covid inquiry on Wednesday (6 December).

His evidence came after the former health secretary claimed he told Mr Johnson the country should go into lockdown on 13 March 2020, 10 days before it was officially in place.

Asked if he remembered that call, Mr Johnson said: “I’m afraid I don’t, but it’s been a long time.”