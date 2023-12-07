Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson fell silent for three minutes at the Covid inquiry on Thursday morning as he was confronted by all the times he talked about “letting it rip” through the population.

The former prime minister has been in largely good spirits responding to questioning from Hugo Keith KC, the probe’s lead counsel.

But Mr Johnson looked distinctly uneasy as he was shown five damning diary extracts by Sir Patrick Vallance.

The extracts included Sir Patrick’s recollection of Mr Johnson saying the elderly have “had a good innings” and should be allowed to catch the virus. They also showed Mr Johnson saying “get Covid, live longer”, in reference to the average age at which people died from the virus.

On a brutal morning for the former PM, here are the key takeaways from his second day at the Covid inquiry:

Boris Johnson has backtracked on his witness statement

Mr Johnson, who quit as an MP before he could be booted out for lying to parliament, has backtracked on his witness statement to the official Covid inquiry.

He was grilled by Mr Keith over the claim he knew the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme was discussed with top scientists Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty before it was launched.

Having claimed in his written submission to the probe that it was, when questioned he backtracked, saying instead that he “assumed” it must have been.

Both Sir Chris and Sir Patrick have said they were blind-sided by the hospitality scheme.

Boris Johnson called his own rules “stupid”

Covid inquiry counsel Hugo Keith referred to a diary entry in Sir Patrick Vallance’s evening notes “where you (Mr Johnson) exclaim in frustration, but plainly perhaps not to be taken too seriously, ‘Who made these stupid rules?’”

Boris Johnson replied: “Yeah.”

Mr Keith asked about any debate or discussion around the workability of regulations and any confusion which arose around them.

Mr Johnson said: “We did try to make the rules as simple as we could but the problem was the effort to get people to self-isolate, to avoid contact – because of the complexities of human life – became extremely complicated.”

“Let it rip” was a phrase in “common parlance”, Boris Johnson claimed

Mr Johnson mounted an emotive defence of his repeated use of the phrase “let it rip” during the pandemic, arguing he was simply trying to “speak for everybody” who was not in the scientific meetings.

The former PM claimed the phrase was used “plenty” in conversations with him and said “you would expect me to be talking about that”.

He went on to say he “needed to have the counterarguments” to explain to the public why “letting it rip” would be a mistake.

Tiers did not work, Boris Johnson admits

The ex-PM said he was “very sad about it”, but that his tiered local lockdown system did not work.

Mr Johnson said it was “worth a try”, but the local restrictions became “invidious” as local areas found themselves in varying degrees of lockdowns.

And he was asked by Mr Keith about then health secretary Matt Hancock’s claim that he “knew” the system would not work. But Mr Johnson said he did not remember being told as much by Mr Hancock.

More to follow…