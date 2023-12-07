Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has denied trying to oust Rishi Sunak by “spreading poison” in the Tory Party.

In a bruising interview on BBC Radio 4, the former home secretary, who was sacked by the prime minister last month, defended her outspoken attacks on Mr Sunak and her provocative comments on immigration and homelessness.

Ms Braverman said she was merely being “honest” and would not “shy away” from confronting controversial issues.

“If that upsets polite society I am sorry about it,” she said.

James Cleverly flew to Rwanda to sign a new deportation treaty with the east African nation (PA)

She had been challenged by interviewer Nick Robinson who told her: “You are a headline grabber and you do it by spreading poison, even within your own party.”

Ms Braverman replied: “The truth is that when I served as home secretary I sought to be honest, honest to the British people, honest for the British people and sometimes honesty is uncomfortable, but I’m not going to shy away from telling people how it is and from plain speaking, and if that upsets polite society, then I’m sorry about that.”

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said she would not ‘shy away from telling people how it is’ (PA Wire)

She had denounced Mr Sunak as “weak” and accused him of “betrayal”.

The exchange came as Ms Braverman attacked the government’s latest Rwanda plan, saying: “This Bill will fail.” She said the reality “is it won’t work and it will not stop the boats”.

Mr Sunak unveiled a Bill in the Commons to “disapply” the UK Human Rights Act in a bid to stop British judges from blocking the deportation of asylum seekers.

It was designed to revive the government’s earlier failed plan to deport migrants to Rwanda, which was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

But, asked about Mr Sunak’s Bill on Thursday morning, Ms Braverman said: “I am very concerned that the bill on the table will allow a merry go round of league legal claims and litigation. Ultimately, this bill will fail.”

Since being fired by the PM, Ms Braverman has been on the warpath and is widely seen to be plotting a bid to succeed him as Tory leader.

In a letter responding to her sacking, Ms Braverman slammed Mr Sunak for leading the Conservatives to “record election defeats” and said his “resets have failed and we are running out of time”.

On Thursday she told the BBC the party was now in “a very perilous situation” and needed to “deliver on a key promise” to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

She denied speculation she is plotting to bring down Mr Sunak’s government, saying “no one’s talking about leadership or changing leadership”. “That’s nonsense,” she said.

But she piled pressure on the PM, saying: “I want the prime minister to succeed in stopping the boats. He said he would do whatever it takes.”

In an extraordinary exchange, Ms Braverman was repeatedly asked whether Mr Sunak was “lying” when he claimed the Rwandan government had threatened to pull out of the deal if Britain breached international treaties.

“I don’t know [whether they are lying],” Ms Braverman eventually said, adding that “there is an incoherence there”.

Ms Braverman’s intervention piles further pressure on the PM after his administration was rocked by the surprise resignation of Robert Jenrick.

The immigration minister quit unexpectedly on Wednesday night, accusing the PM of a “triumph of hope over experience” with his latest bill.

He said the new legislation, designed to salvage the government’s Rwanda deportation plan, will not work.

Mr Jenrick’s resignation letter made clear he wanted to bypass the ECHR – revealing that he had been “pushing for the strongest possible” bill that would put “national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law”.

But Mr Sunak branded the departure “disappointing”, and told Mr Jenrick in a letter he fears it was “based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation”.