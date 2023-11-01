Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson asked whether Covid could be killed by blowing a hairdryer up the nose, according to his former top aide Dominic Cummings.

The theory was quickly dismissed at the time by scientists as a crank idea with no foundation.

But Mr Cummings has told the Covid inquiry that the then prime minister circulated a YouTube video – since taken down – of a man blowing a special hairdryer up his nose, and asked the government’s chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer what they thought of the idea.

The theory, which was also circulated on social media, was considered almost as ludicrous as when then US president Donald Trump suggested injecting bleach into the body to fight the coronavirus.

Such ideas were regularly featured in lists of Covid myths published by the media.

Mr Cummings is one of several former close advisers to Mr Johnson who have lined up to slam his leadership during the pandemic.

In a 114-page statement of evidence, Mr Cummings – who was sacked in November 2020 after losing a bitter power struggle in No 10 – lays out a torrent of criticism of the government he served, highlighting what he says were failings in areas such as communications, decision-making and people in the wrong jobs.

He says Mr Johnson’s circulating the hairdryer video was “a low point” amid fears he could have been giving false information to the media.

The former top adviser, wrote: “We also couldn’t be sure that he was not himself the source of false stories.”

He cites a case when it was reported that the government “knew masks didn’t work”. “This was the opposite of the truth,” Mr Cummings wrote. “Some thought the PM was the source of the story.”

Elsewhere, he writes that “the PM was in a terrible mental state (eg ranting ‘I’m the f****** Fuhrer around here’) over illegal donations”.

Mr Cummings, who is highly critical of everyone from the media and officials to ministers, the Cabinet Office and Cabinet committees, says in a discussion on national security that the Cabinet was “largely irrelevant to policy or execution in 2020”.

On Covid planning, he writes: “The pandemic plan was bad. It looked narrowly at flu … Any proper process would immediately have raised things like the absence of a shielding plan.”

The former prime minister has insisted his actions during the pandemic, including lockdowns, saved thousands of lives.