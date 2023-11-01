Dominic Cummings said he was tired of “dealing with stilettos from that c***”. The woman he degraded and ridiculed in a series of WhatsApp messages was former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara. She is somebody, he also added, that he would personally “handcuff and escort from Downing Street”.

Cummings’s illogical defence of his foulmouthed rants during the Covid inquiry showed who he is truly is: a powerful man lacking any sense of self-awareness or respect for men and women around him. He denies denigrating women and even claims he’s no misogynist because he treats men much worse (cue a collective sigh from women worldwide).

Ridiculous as his “manscuse” is, we have to admit it works time and time again for men. Misogyny (and yes, let’s call it exactly what it is) is rife in every section of our society including Westminster, the police, the army, the legal profession, the medical profession, finance – it’s everywhere. Yet, despite the evidence being clearly set out before us, so many still swallow the same excuses, lies and denials used time and time again. Why?