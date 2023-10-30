Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years after World Cup final kiss

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in the aftermath of Spain’s Women’s World Cup final victory, Fifa has announced.

The former president of the Spanish FA, who was forced to resign from his post in disgrace after Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, was ruled to have breached Fifa’s disciplinary code under the section of “offensive behaviour”.

Rubiales was suspended for 90 days by football’s governing body in the wake of Spain’s World Cup win in August, which was marred by the former president’s behaviour during the trophy presentation. Fifa has since been investigating the events that followed Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the Sydney final.

Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in celebration while standing alongside Spain’s Queen Letizia and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia in the VIP box and initially refused to step down or apologise for his actions, insisting that his kiss with Hermoso was “mutual”.

In Fifa’s statement announcing the ban, football’s governing body said Rubiales had been notified of their decision and would have 10 days to request an appeal. Under the ban, Rubiales will not be allowed to take part in any football-related activity at national or international level until 2026.

Rubiales, 46, is also facing a criminal investigation in Spain into his conduct and a Madrid judge issued a restraining order to keep him away from Hermoso, who is Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer.

A former player who rose to the head of Spanish’s football federation, Rubiales had initially played down the significance of the unsolicited kiss and called his critics “idiots” in the aftermath of the World Cup final.

Rubiales eventually announced his resignation as president of the Spanish FA during an interview with Piers Morgan but has still not apologised for the incident.