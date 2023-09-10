Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish FA (RFEF) after kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales was asked by the Spanish football federation to step down and Hermoso, who insisted the kiss was not consensual, filed a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office.

Fifa has provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days and opened up disciplinary proceedings against him, but he has now released a statement with his resignation to the federation’s acting president Pedro Rocha.

“My resignation? Yes, I’m going to, I cannot continue my work,” Rubiales told Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“I love so much my daughters, and they love me so much, I’m very happy and proud of them. My father, my daughters, I spoke with them, they know it’s not a question about me. They say to me, ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life, because you will do damage to people you love.’

“When somebody is not thinking only about themself, because I had to in these few weeks, it’s not only a question of me. It can affect third parties, it’s very important, this situation now, it’s the thing I have to do.”

While Rubiales’ statement read: “After the quick suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales’ statement read.

“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”

Spain’s women’s team claimed they would not play again for their country until Mr Rubiales was removed from his post.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Rubiales maintained throughout that the kiss was “mutual” and “consensual”, but did add that he had made “some obvious mistakes” in recent weeks.