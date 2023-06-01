Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lone bunch of flowers among the countless holidaymakers serves as a reminder of the tragic event that took place less than 24 hours ago.

The sun beats down on Bournemouth as children delight in digging sandcastles around the pink roses, sunbathing parents watch on, and the sounds of teenagers laughing and playing music waft on the breeze.

On Wednesday afternoon this stretch of beach, enjoying shade from the iconic pier, witnessed a tragedy that has baffled the country.

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy from Southampton and a 12 year-girl from High Wycombe lose their lives in the sea. A man in his 40s, who was “on the water” at the time and was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, has been released under investigation.

Despite this, with a police press conference taking place yards away, half-term daytrippers continued to descend on the south-coast tourist town, hoping to enjoy one of the hottest days of the year so far.

As reporters walked up and down the beach a fight, unrelated from the deaths, broke out among some enjoying the sun and perhaps a few too many beers. One person was arrested.

The scene is a far cry from what it was the previous day when a large section of this beach was cordoned off, and emergency services personnel took the place of the beachgoers.

One witness, back at the scene, claimed she saw a person brought to shore on a jet ski and glimpsed a “limp arm”. Emily Grain, 29, said, “About half an hour later, a second body washed up onto the shore and a member of the public on the beach ran to them.

“It was all very quick and then emergency services immediately started to do CPR. There were two lots of CPR going on on the beach for quite some time.”

A large section of the beach near the pier was cordoned off, and emergency services personnel took the place of the beachgoers (PA / Professor Dimitrios Buhalis )

The mother-of-one said she, her partner, and their three-year-old daughter, who were all visiting on holiday from Sidcup, left the beach shortly after as “it was all a bit too much”. Adding: “I felt sick, especially because of how long the second one was in the water. I’m a mum now and I can’t think of anything worse. It was horrible to see.”

Speculation of what happened just off the pier continues among locals and tourists alike.

Bournemouth beach was busy again on Thursday (PA)

Unconfirmed reports claimed those involved in the incident had jumped off the pier - others suggested a jet ski was involved. Police have since denied both theories.

Footage posted online appeared to show CPR being given to at least one person after lifeguards rushed into the water at 4:30pm on Wednesday to the east of the pier in the seaside town.

On Thursday Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrel urged people not to speculate about what happened as rumours flew around a local community desperate for answers.

On Thursday Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell (centre) told a press conference there is “no suggestion” of people jumping from Bournemouth pier or of jet skis being involved in the incident (PA)

Among the crowds of holidaymakers shaken by the news are local residents coming to terms with the distinct reality two children died in their busy town. Leah Roberts and Sammie Knowles, two mothers from Bournemouth, said, “It’s a really sad tragedy.”

They went on to speak of the need for better water safety and increased vigilance on their beach, especially during the summer months when Bournemouth becomes a holiday destination. “We’re born and bred in Bournemouth. We’re always taught about water safety. More water safety is needed and needs to be taught or learned. Watch your kids and be vigilant.”

Charlotte Mitchell, from Bournemouth, thought similarly. She said, “Before you know it you can be taken by the tides and a couple miles down the beach. You don’t realise how far you can be travelling.”

Locals speak of the need for better water safety and increased vigilance on their beach, especially during the summer months when Bournemouth becomes a holiday destination (PA)

The mother said what had happened to the boy and girl is “scary”, especially since it is still unclear what exactly did happen. Expressing frustration at the police, she said, “We’re all speculating on what happened. The police need to say what happened - if for anything, for safety.”

Two teachers visiting from London, who wanted to remain anonymous, also felt the police needed to give the public more information about what had happened to the boy and the girl who had died. “The police need to be clearer, they need to be saying what is happening.”

Mystery still surrounds the events that saw a 17 year-old-boy from Southampton and a 12 year-girl from High Wycombe lose their lives after being pulled from the sea near Bournemouth Pier (BNPS)

One of the women added, despite the fact the group had come to Bournemouth primarily for the beach, she is now reluctant to take her five-year-old daughter there. “We’re very concerned and worried,” said the pair.

They added, “It’s terrible. Our thought and prayers are with the families.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

Members of the public felt the police needed to share more information about what had happened to the boy and the girl who had died (PA)

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”