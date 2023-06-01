Bournemouth beach packed day after two children die in sea tragedy

Footage shows Bournemouth beach packed on Thursday 1 June, less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon, where eight other people were also recovered from the water.

With temperatures reaching close to 20C today, hundreds of people were seen relaxing on the sand and playing in the sea.

Dorset Police have confirmed the two children who died after sustaining “critical injuries” at the beach yesterday were not related.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.