A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion left her trapped under the rubble of her home in Bournemouth.

The woman, in her 50s, was inside the property when the explosion blew out the windows of her end of terrace home on Gunville Crescent, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of the blast and the home owner was taken to Southampton General Hospital by ambulance.

A witness posted on Twitter: “Happened at about 9.40 am this morning, I heard a big boom came outside and some guys were already in there helping the lady who lives there. She was trapped under rubble”.

Another neighbour described hearing a “massive” explosion before residents came out to help. A video posted on social media shows shattered windows and debris surrounding the property.

A Dorset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.51am this morning following a reported explosion on Gunville Crescent, Bournemouth.

“Crews from Redhill Park, Springbourne and Poole attended the multi-agency incident alongside police, ambulance and SGN.

“Our stop came in at 11.57am, we will be leaving the scene soon, but will continue to support the investigation into what has happened.”

A South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) spokesman said: “We were called at 09.53hrs to an incident in the Muscliffe area.

“We sent a double-crew land ambulance, air ambulance, critical care car, operations officer and doctor.

“One individual was taken by land ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.”

Katie Lobban, spokeswoman for gas network company SGN, said: “Following reports of an explosion in Gunville Crescent, Bournemouth, our engineers joined the emergency services on site earlier this morning.

“We understand the homeowner who was in the house at the time has been taken to hospital, our thoughts are with them.

“It’s too early to speculate as to what has happened, and we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause.

“Our engineers are carrying out essential checks to make the situation safe for the local community.”