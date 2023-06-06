Bournemouth beach deaths – latest: Cause of deaths revealed for children who died in sea tragedy
Sunnah Khan, 12 and Joe Abbess, 17, died last week after getting into difficulty off the pier
The two youngsters who died in the Bournemouth beach tragedy drowned, an opening inquest has heard.
Sunnah Khan, 12, described by a family friend as an “angel” and Joe Abbess, 17, died last week after getting into difficulty in the sea off the pier.
Earlier, Sunnah’s mother Stephanie Williams said she was still in the dark about what happened during the incident and had not been given any information beyond what Dorset Police said at a news conference following the deaths.
“It’s just really difficult to accept,” she told The Sun. “Somebody has potentially caused Sunnah to be taken away from us. Ms Williams added the cause of her daughter’s death was “drowning” but there were “no other injuries”.
Dorset Police initially said the deceased has sustained “critical injuries”. Joe, from Southampton, was identified as the other victim.
His family said they were “heartbroken and devastated” at the loss of a “fabulous young man” and “talented trainee chef” who was enjoying a day at Bournemouth beach when he died on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident has been released under investigation.
Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, died of drowning following "suggestions" they got caught in a riptide off Bournemouth beach, an inquest opening at Bournemouth has heard.
Boy who drowned ‘bright future ahead of him'
Joe Abbess’s family paid tribute in a statement saying: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.
“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.
“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him.
“We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.
“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”
School pays tribute to 12 year-old victim
A spokesperson for Bourne End Academy said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our students, Sunnah Khan, died during the half-term break.
“As a student, Sunnah grew in confidence over her first 10 months at Bourne End. She developed a bold and happy personality which resonated throughout the school community.
“Her energetic character and fierce sense of loyalty meant that she had built strong and positive relationships with her peers and teachers. She will be enormously missed.”
“Our deepest condolences are with the family and their friends during this difficult time and in due course we will share details of a fitting memorial for Sunnah.”
MP critical of police handling of incident aftermath
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has expressed concern about a lack of clarity from local police officers about the incident, which he said had led to “wild speculation on social media”.
“We do need to understand, learn lessons from this, provide clarity early on, just so people can have an assurance of mind as to what roughly happened,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
The Bournemouth East MP said: “Certainly anybody would not want to impede or prejudice the investigation.
“But if the absence of any comprehensive statement becomes standard, I can see who, speaking on a wider picture and security level, those who wish us harm could leverage the void by misleading messaging.”
But David Sidwick, the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Dorset, defended the police’s handling of the “complex” case.
Dorset Police have said that the beach was extremely busy but that neither of the deceased young people or anyone else pulled from the sea at the time of the incident was involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.
Warning for swimmers following double tragedy
The coroner also urged swimmers to take care in the water following the double tragedy.
“I wish to take this opportunity to remind all those who enter the sea or open water to be aware of the powers of the water and the risks of swimming in open water.
“It’s important they are aware of how to respond when problems arise and urge people to follow guidance from public agencies such as the RNLI.”
Ms Griffin adjourned the hearing until a pre-inquest review to be held on September 18.
Neither of the families of the two deceased were present at the short hearing.
Coronor warns against speculation
Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, said: “I understand there is an ongoing police investigation, despite that, I have already submitted the appropriate paperwork and released both Joe’s and Sunnah’s bodies for the purposes of their funerals.
“In relation to that ongoing police investigation, I am unable to make any progress in my inquiries.
“It’s very important people do not speculate on the circumstances surrounding Joe and Sunnah’s deaths and allow the police investigation to proceed, which will allow my investigation to proceed.
“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to Joe and Sunnah’s families, my thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time following this tragedy.
“My thoughts are also with those who attended or witnessed the traumatic events.”
Inquest told of riptide ‘suggestion'
An inquest has heard that two youngsters died from drowning after a “suggestion” that they got into difficulty by getting caught in a riptide in the sea off Bournemouth beach.
Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, 12, from Buckinghamshire, were rescued from the sea during the incident on Wednesday, but both died in hospital.
In a hearing to open the inquest proceedings at Bournemouth Town Hall on Monday, Dorset coroner’s officer Nicola Muller said that post mortem examinations carried out by Home Office pathologist Basil Purdue showed the cause of their deaths was drowning.
She said that Joe, a trainee chef, was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Sunnah was taken to Poole General Hospital.
She said that Joe was identified by Detective Constable Hannah Webster by a photograph provided by his family, and Sunnah was identified by her father at the hospital.
Describing the incident, Ms Muller said: “The brief circumstances are that emergency services were contacted by members of the public following swimmers had come into difficulty in the water, following suggestion they had been caught in a riptide.”
Members of the public offer condolences to family of victims
Members of the public continue paying tribute to the two youngsters who drowned in the Bournemouth beach tragedy.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I’ve lived here for 38 years-Our beaches are packed every year without incident. This must never happen again!
Another said: “So sorry. We often go to Bournemouth beach,” another wrote. “I cannot imagine the pain you are experiencing. Sincere condolences”.
School pays tribute to ‘happy’ and ‘energetic’ former pupil
Bourne End Academy has paid tribute to its “happy” and “energetic” former pupil Sunnah Khan, one of two youngsters who died in the Bournemouth beach tragedy.
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our students, Sunnah Khan, died during the half-term break,” a spokesperson for the co-educational secondary school in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, said.
"As a student, Sunnah grew in confidence over her first 10 months at Bourne End. She developed a bold and happy personality which resonated throughout the school community.”
The spokesperson added: "Her energetic character and fierce sense of loyalty meant that she had built strong and positive relationships with her peers and teachers. She will be enormously missed.
"Our deepest condolences are with the family and their friends during this difficult time and in due course we will share details of a fitting memorial for Sunnah."