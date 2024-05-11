Jump to content

Boy, 17, dies after being pulled from river in Northamptonshire

Ronalds Abele died after being rescued from the River Nene in Wellingborough, in Northamptonshire

Alex Ross
Saturday 11 May 2024 18:10
Ronalds Abele, aged 17, got into difficulty while swimming in the River Nene in Wellingborough on Friday afternoon
Ronalds Abele, aged 17, got into difficulty while swimming in the River Nene in Wellingborough on Friday afternoon (Northants Police)

A teenager has died after being rescued from a river in Northamptonshire.

Ronalds Abele, aged 17, got into difficulty while swimming in the River Nene in Wellingborough on Friday afternoon.

He was pulled from the water by firefighters based in Rushen and Irthlingborough, and then airlifted to Northamptonshire General Hospital.

But the boy was later prounounced dead.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police, paramedics and fire crews were called just after 1.45pm yesterday after reports that a teenager had got into difficulty swimming in open water at the Embankment.

“Firefighters from Rushden and Irthlingborough and a specialist unit from Mereway recovered the boy and he was airlifted to Northampton general hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced deceased.

“Police have today named the teenager as Ronalds Abele.”

They added: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds’ family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”

