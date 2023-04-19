Two-year-old boy dies suddenly at home as police launch investigation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation over the “sudden death” of a toddler in West Yorkshire.

Officers were called to Knottingley, near Wakefield, on Monday evening after receiving a report about the safety of a two-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to hospital from the address in Bassenthwaite Walk but was later pronounced dead.

Officers are now investigating the death of the child, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Members of the public have been urged to respect the privacy of the boy’s family.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 6.45pm on 17 April to a report of a concern for safety for a two-year-old child.

“The child was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.”

The spokesperson added: “The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”

Officers did not confirm the identity of the boy and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information that could help the police’s ongoing enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1574 of 17/04.