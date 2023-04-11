Child dies playing in park over Easter weekend as police launch probe

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after a child died in a park in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Clifton Park on Doncaster Road in Rotherham at around 4pm on Sunday. Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also deployed as officers swarmed the park and put a cordon in place.

However, despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Locals reported seeing a large amount of police activity, including a cordoned-off area.

The child has not yet been named but an investigation into the circumstances around the death is being investigated.

Clifton Park features a number of rides and a mini-golf course, alongside gardens.

South Yorkshire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and would not provide further comment about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

It is understood, however, that the child died of a “medical incident” at the park.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that its medics also rushed to the scene to help the child.

At this time, the gender and age of the child remain unknown.