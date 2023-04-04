Boy, 7, and teenage girl injured after falling from fairground ride

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were injured after falling from a fairground ride in Surrey.

The pair were taken to hospital in London after they fell from a ride called The Crazy Frog. Both have since been discharged from hospital with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at the Hook Road Arena in Epsom, Surrey, at 7.10pm on Monday, Surrey Police said.

It came as hundreds of families were visiting the fair during the school Easter holidays.

The Crazy Frog ride remains closed, and will not reopen until safety checks have been completed. Hook Road Arena fairground remains open.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed and will be leading the investigation into the incident.

A police presence remains at the scene while officers investigate and officers want to speak to witnesses and anyone with footage of what happened.

Surrey Police said: “On Monday, 3 April just before 7.15pm, Surrey Police were called to a fairground at Hook Road Arena in Epsom following reports that a person had fallen from one of the rides.

“South East Coast Ambulance also attended, and a 16-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were both taken to hospital for medical attention. Both have since been discharged with minor injuries.

“The ‘Crazy Frog’ ride remains closed at this time until safety checks have been completed. The funfair itself remains open.

“The Health & Safety Executive will be leading this investigation with the support of Surrey Police and our partners at Epsom & Ewell Borough Council.

“All enquiries, as well as any images or footage of the incident, should be directed to them at https://www.hse.gov.uk/contact/tell-us-about-a-health-and-safety-issue.htm.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and are making enquiries.”

Hook Road Arena has been contacted for comment.