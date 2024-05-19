Boy, 14, dies after going into River Tyne in Ovingham

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy has died and a 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at Ovingham.

A huge search operation had been underway for the two teenagers after they went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Northumbria Police said it was alerted to the youngsters going into the water near Ovingham Bridge, Northumberland, at around 3.30pm.

Emergency services rescued a 13-year-old boy from the water and rushed him to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Ambulance, police, and fire and rescue crews continued to search the area for a 14-year-old boy. His body was later found in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the families of both boys at this difficult time as we continue to support them.

“A number of agencies were involved in the incident and their support was hugely appreciated.

“It is with great sadness that we could not provide a more positive update.”