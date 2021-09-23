BP petrol stations closed as lorry driver shortage hits UK

BP has been forced to temporarily close some of its petrol stations across the UK due to the ongoing HGV driver shortage crisis.

The oil giant will restrict deliveries of petrol and diesel to its forecourts to ensure supplies do not run out.

BP‘s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer described the situation as “bad, very bad” and warned the Government it was important they understood the “urgency of the situation”.

Ms Hofer told ITV News that the company had “two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations” and the level is “declining rapidly”.

It is unclear how soon deliveries could be restricted but fuel will not be restocked for one and a half days a week “very soon”. Motorways will be prioritised and restocked as normal, according to reports.

The company does not employ drivers directly but outsources to independent haulier Hoyer. The HGV sector has been struggling with recruitment in recent months with a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit reducing the number of available drivers.

On Wednesday Transport Secretary Grant Shapps descried the driver shortage as “global” and told MPs the situation was improving.

With test centres shut and many HGV drivers from the EU returning home during the pandemic, it has created a shortage of qualified drivers.

The issue has already hit supermarkets, with shelves half full and grocers forced to increase salaries and introduce signing on bonuses to fill gaps.

It has spread to waste collection services, with some councils cancelling bin collections as drivers have taken more lucrative jobs elsewhere.

Calls from Morrisons and Ocado for the Government to add HGV drivers to its skills shortage jobs list, to allow EU workers to fill the shortfall, were investigated but not implemented following pressure from the Home Office.

BP is said to have asked the Government for similar support temporarily.

However business minister Paul Scully told Sky News today that an amnesty on foreign immigration rules to boost driver numbers would not be a “panacea”.

Asked whether the Government could back a temporary amnesty for foreign workers to fill HGV driver vacancies, Mr Scully told Sky News: “This is why I started off talking about this being in other countries because actually there is no guarantee, if you have a shortage in Poland, you’ve got a shortage in Germany and other countries around the EU, there is no guarantee that actually if you start opening up a route, that actually people will come back in.

“Clearly we will look at all options in terms of short-term issues. The longer and medium term is something the sector will work through but we will help them do that by making sure we can get more HGV drivers in the pipeline.”

It has approximately 45 drivers coming through in training but is experiencing high rates of attrition, according to ITV News.

BP said in a statement: “We are experiencing fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the UK, and we are working hard to address this issue.

“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Government has been approached for comment.

Additional reporting by PA